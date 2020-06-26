All apartments in Phoenix
Location

19865 North 17th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
dog park
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
This Fantastic 4 bedroom 2 car garage is completely remodeled. New quartz counter tops on the white kitchen cabinets, all new stainless appliances, wood look tile flooring throughout entire home. Ceiling fans in all 4 bedrooms, easy maintenance rock landscaping, quiet neighborhood with great freeway access to 101/17/51, and just across 19th avenue from the remarkable Deer Valley Park and Aquatic center, with basketball, volleyball, tennis, swimming, dog park, kiddie play areas and fitness courses and trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19865 N 17TH Lane have any available units?
19865 N 17TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 19865 N 17TH Lane have?
Some of 19865 N 17TH Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19865 N 17TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19865 N 17TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19865 N 17TH Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 19865 N 17TH Lane is pet friendly.
Does 19865 N 17TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19865 N 17TH Lane offers parking.
Does 19865 N 17TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19865 N 17TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19865 N 17TH Lane have a pool?
No, 19865 N 17TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 19865 N 17TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 19865 N 17TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19865 N 17TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19865 N 17TH Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
