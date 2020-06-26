19865 N 17TH Lane

Amenities
This Fantastic 4 bedroom 2 car garage is completely remodeled. New quartz counter tops on the white kitchen cabinets, all new stainless appliances, wood look tile flooring throughout entire home. Ceiling fans in all 4 bedrooms, easy maintenance rock landscaping, quiet neighborhood with great freeway access to 101/17/51, and just across 19th avenue from the remarkable Deer Valley Park and Aquatic center, with basketball, volleyball, tennis, swimming, dog park, kiddie play areas and fitness courses and trails.