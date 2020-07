19833 N 35TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

PRIVACY ABOUNDS IN THIS WONDERFUL SINGLE LEVEL PULTE HOME. SINGLE STORIES ON BOTH SIDES AND NO HOMES BEHIND BECAUSE IT BACKS TO THE CANAL. THIS LIGHT, BRIGHT AND FLOWING OPEN FLOORPLAN IS PERFECT WITH NEUTRAL CARPETING AND PAINT THROUGHOUT. TILE IN KITCHEN, HALLS AND BATHS. DESIREABLE MASTER SPLIT PLAN. OPEN DEN, OFFICE OR DINING ROOM. LARGE EAT-IN-KITCHEN FEATURES LOTS OF CABINET AND COUNTER SPACE PLUS A NICE SIZE PANTRY. NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. KITCHEN OVERLOOKS LARGE FAMILY ROOM WHICH OPENS TO BACKYARD WITH WONDERFUL PLAY POOL (POOL SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT). JUST MINUTES FROM DESERT RIDGE AND EASY ACCESS TO BOTH THE 51 AND 101.