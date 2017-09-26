All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 3 2020

19818 N 5TH Drive

19818 North 5th Drive · (480) 800-9269
Location

19818 North 5th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1535 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This home is for someone with the dream of owning their own home. Rent to own this recently remodeled home with everything replaced including ceiling fans, light fixtures, paint, flooring, grey quartz countertops, stainless steel refrigerator oven/range, built-in microwave, and much more. Minutes away from the 101 freeway, this home will not last long. $75 a month credit from each rent payment will go toward the purchase of the home. Owner is requiring a 36 month lease with the option for the tenant to renew for 2 additional 1 year terms if they so chose. Landlord will also consider a 24 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19818 N 5TH Drive have any available units?
19818 N 5TH Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 19818 N 5TH Drive have?
Some of 19818 N 5TH Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19818 N 5TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19818 N 5TH Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19818 N 5TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19818 N 5TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 19818 N 5TH Drive offer parking?
No, 19818 N 5TH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 19818 N 5TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19818 N 5TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19818 N 5TH Drive have a pool?
No, 19818 N 5TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19818 N 5TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 19818 N 5TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19818 N 5TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19818 N 5TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
