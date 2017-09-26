19818 N 5TH Drive

Amenities

This home is for someone with the dream of owning their own home. Rent to own this recently remodeled home with everything replaced including ceiling fans, light fixtures, paint, flooring, grey quartz countertops, stainless steel refrigerator oven/range, built-in microwave, and much more. Minutes away from the 101 freeway, this home will not last long. $75 a month credit from each rent payment will go toward the purchase of the home. Owner is requiring a 36 month lease with the option for the tenant to renew for 2 additional 1 year terms if they so chose. Landlord will also consider a 24 month lease.