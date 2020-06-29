All apartments in Phoenix
19802 N 3RD Avenue

19802 North 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

19802 North 3rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate NEWLY Remodeled N Phoenix 3 BR/2 BA One Level Home. NEW White Matching Kitchen Cabinets with Stainless Pulls and New Kitchen Backsplash; Matching White Bath,Laundry & Garage Cabinets.NEW Matching Gray Stone Countertops throughout.NEW Stainless Whirlpool Appliances including NEW Matching Washer/Dryer.NEW Matching all Gray Tile Flooring throughout.NEW both Interior and Exterior Matching Paint throughout.NEW Kitchen & Bath Fixtures, Lighting, Faucets, Mirrors, Ceiling Fans & Blinds. Vaulted Ceilings.NEW LED Low-Energy Lighting throughout. Master Bedroom: Walk-in Closet, double Vanities & Large Garden Tub. Matching 18'' Tile in both Showers. NEW Matching Desert Rock Landscaping in both Front & Back Yards. Large Back Yard w/ Patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19802 N 3RD Avenue have any available units?
19802 N 3RD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 19802 N 3RD Avenue have?
Some of 19802 N 3RD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19802 N 3RD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
19802 N 3RD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19802 N 3RD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 19802 N 3RD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 19802 N 3RD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 19802 N 3RD Avenue offers parking.
Does 19802 N 3RD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19802 N 3RD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19802 N 3RD Avenue have a pool?
No, 19802 N 3RD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 19802 N 3RD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 19802 N 3RD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 19802 N 3RD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19802 N 3RD Avenue has units with dishwashers.

