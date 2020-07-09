19638 N 37TH Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of everything! This home has everything: NEW HVAC system, NEW windows, NEW kitchen, NEW bathrooms, FRESH paint and NEW baseboards. What else do you need? Great schools? Sure! We've got those. Proximity to great shopping? Desert Ridge work for you? Is a hop, skip, and a jump away. Don't miss this one!Temporary photos are posted. Professional photos will be taken on 5/14 and posted 5/15 unless leased before hand. Background and credit checks are required for each adult - $40/pp - no smoking,please. Small pets are good-to-go!