19638 N 37TH Way
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:38 AM

19638 N 37TH Way

19638 North 37th Way · No Longer Available
Location

19638 North 37th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Northgate Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of everything! This home has everything: NEW HVAC system, NEW windows, NEW kitchen, NEW bathrooms, FRESH paint and NEW baseboards. What else do you need? Great schools? Sure! We've got those. Proximity to great shopping? Desert Ridge work for you? Is a hop, skip, and a jump away. Don't miss this one!Temporary photos are posted. Professional photos will be taken on 5/14 and posted 5/15 unless leased before hand. Background and credit checks are required for each adult - $40/pp - no smoking,please. Small pets are good-to-go!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19638 N 37TH Way have any available units?
19638 N 37TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 19638 N 37TH Way have?
Some of 19638 N 37TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19638 N 37TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
19638 N 37TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19638 N 37TH Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 19638 N 37TH Way is pet friendly.
Does 19638 N 37TH Way offer parking?
No, 19638 N 37TH Way does not offer parking.
Does 19638 N 37TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19638 N 37TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19638 N 37TH Way have a pool?
No, 19638 N 37TH Way does not have a pool.
Does 19638 N 37TH Way have accessible units?
No, 19638 N 37TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 19638 N 37TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19638 N 37TH Way has units with dishwashers.

