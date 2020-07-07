All apartments in Phoenix
1957 West Faria Lane
1957 West Faria Lane

1957 West Faria Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1957 West Faria Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Northgate

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
3/2.5 with two car garage. Community pool and parks, HOA maintained landscaping and common areas. Gated community near 19th Avenue and Bell Road. Home features upgraded kitchen with stainless appliance package. Hardwood flooring on lower level and upgraded carpet upstairs. Laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups. Vaulted ceilings. Walk in closet in master. Move in ready.

Apply at rentargus.com Price includes tax. We do not charge admin or leasing fees to tenants. Security Deposit is fully refundable and is equal to one month's rent. Sq footage per county records Please call with any questions 602-973-3232.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1957 West Faria Lane have any available units?
1957 West Faria Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1957 West Faria Lane have?
Some of 1957 West Faria Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1957 West Faria Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1957 West Faria Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1957 West Faria Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1957 West Faria Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1957 West Faria Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1957 West Faria Lane offers parking.
Does 1957 West Faria Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1957 West Faria Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1957 West Faria Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1957 West Faria Lane has a pool.
Does 1957 West Faria Lane have accessible units?
No, 1957 West Faria Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1957 West Faria Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1957 West Faria Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

