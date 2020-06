Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Gorgeous 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Upgraded granite counter tops, tile flooring downstairs and excellent carpet in all bed rooms upstairs. Open and bright floor plan in the exclusive gated Northgate community with so many parks play areas pool and walking and biking pathways. A great sense of community in the heart of town with easy access to major freeways I17, 101 and AZ51, simply perfect.