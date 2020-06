1944 W. Davis Rd.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court courtyard parking playground pool garage hot tub

GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM PATIO HOME IN GATED COMM WITH POOL, BASKETBALL, PLAYGROUNDS - 2 STORY PATIO HOME WITH TILED FIRST FLOOR. HUGE GREAT ROOM, SEPARATE DEN/OFFICE/FORMAL DINING. HALF BATH DOWNSTAIRS WITH PEDESTAL SINK. HUGE EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, TONS OF CABINET AND COUNTER SPACE, HUGE ISLAND WITH PENDANT LIGHTS. NEW STAINLESS SMOOTH TOP RANGE AND MICROWAVE, STAINLESS FRIDGE, DISHWASHER. OVERSIZED WALK IN PANTRY. DOWNSTAIRS LARGE LAUNDRY RM WITH FRONT LOAD WASHER/DRYER AND BUILT IN CABINETS. CARPETED HALLWAY AND BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS WITH SITTING/DESK AREA IN HALLWAY. 2 BEDROOMS HAVE WAINSCOTTING. MASTER SUITE HAS WALK IN CLOSET, WALK IN SHOWER AND DOUBLE SINK VANITY. CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT, RECESSED LIGHTING. TONS OF STORAGE. SPLIT 2 CAR GARAGE. PRIVATE COBBLESTONE PATIO WITH NO NEIGHBORS BEHIND. COBBLESTONE DRIVEWAY COURTYARD. TONS OF CHARM IN THIS HOME IN GATED NORTHGATE COMMUNITY WITH LUSHLY MANICURED GROUNDS, COMMUNITY POOL/SPA, BASKETBALL COURTS, PLAYGROUNDS, WALKING TRAILS. SORRY NO PETS/ASSISTIVE ANIMALS ONLY.



No Pets Allowed



