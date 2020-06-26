Fantastic rental in convenient location. Large family room with fireplace open to the kitchen. Washer/dryer & refrigerator are incl. Vaulted ceilings and plant shelves. Split floor plan. The backyard has a fenced play pool and a shaded patio. Pool service is incl. with rent. FIREPLACE DOES NOT WORK. Prefer no pets. $200 admin fee due at lease signing. City of Phx charges 2.3% rental tax. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19431 North 33rd Street have any available units?
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
What amenities does 19431 North 33rd Street have?
Some of 19431 North 33rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19431 North 33rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
