Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
19431 North 33rd Street
Last updated May 27 2019 at 8:56 PM

19431 North 33rd Street

19431 North 33rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

19431 North 33rd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Fantastic rental in convenient location. Large family room with fireplace open to the kitchen. Washer/dryer & refrigerator are incl. Vaulted ceilings and plant shelves. Split floor plan. The backyard has a fenced play pool and a shaded patio. Pool service is incl. with rent. FIREPLACE DOES NOT WORK. Prefer no pets. $200 admin fee due at lease signing. City of Phx charges 2.3% rental tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19431 North 33rd Street have any available units?
19431 North 33rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 19431 North 33rd Street have?
Some of 19431 North 33rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19431 North 33rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
19431 North 33rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19431 North 33rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 19431 North 33rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 19431 North 33rd Street offer parking?
No, 19431 North 33rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 19431 North 33rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19431 North 33rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19431 North 33rd Street have a pool?
Yes, 19431 North 33rd Street has a pool.
Does 19431 North 33rd Street have accessible units?
No, 19431 North 33rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19431 North 33rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19431 North 33rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
