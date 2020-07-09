19426 N 23rd Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool 24hr maintenance hot tub

SUPER CLASSY WITH POOL!!! CORNER/CUL-DE-SAC LOT AND NO HOA!!! Wonderful home tucked at the end of a cul-de-sac

with mountain views, great for entertaining. Newly remodeled improvements include new granite counter tops, A/C, FRESHLY

PAINTED KITCHEN CABINETS AND BANISTER, wall removal between living room and den, STACKED STONE accent wall around

fire place, AND UPDATED FIXTURES!!! Tons of pavers in back yard, with amazing pool/spa-combo! 1 guest bedroom downstairs,

plus a large loft upstairs...plenty of room for everyone! SOLAR PANELS PAID FOR, SO ELECTRIC BILL IS SUPER CHEAP!



Show: By Appointment Only

Pets: No Pets Allowed



$75 Monthly tenant benefit package and city taxes will be added with rents. *Benefit package includes online rent payment and portal access, monthly air filter delivery, 24/7 emergency maintenance support, and minimum required renters liability insurance.



