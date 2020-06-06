Amenities

19407 N. 33rd Street Available 02/01/19 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath North Phoenix home - This beautiful North Phoenix Home is available to lease. New paint and tile through-out. Gas fireplace. Split Master with separate garden tub and shower and large walk in closet. Granite counter tops and beautiful kitchen cabinets. Covered back patio. Interior Laundry room. Owner is asking for a 2 year lease.

Asking $1,499.00 per month plus City of Phoenix tax for first year and $1,575.00 per month plus the City of Phoenix tax for 2nd year. Security Deposit of $1500.00. Non-refundable pet deposit of $250/per pet 2 pets $200/per pet. Washer and dryer available for separate lease amount of $40/per month.

No evictions, residential judgments or collections. Renter insurance required. Credit check and background screening is $37.00 {non-refundable} for any resident over 18. Income needs to be 3 times rent and must be verifiable.

APS, City of Phoenix Water, SW Gas are Tenant's responsibility.

Visit www.propbutler.com for more information or to apply in advance.



(RLNE4635363)