Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
19407 N. 33rd Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19407 N. 33rd Street

19407 North 33rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

19407 North 33rd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
19407 N. 33rd Street Available 02/01/19 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath North Phoenix home - This beautiful North Phoenix Home is available to lease. New paint and tile through-out. Gas fireplace. Split Master with separate garden tub and shower and large walk in closet. Granite counter tops and beautiful kitchen cabinets. Covered back patio. Interior Laundry room. Owner is asking for a 2 year lease.
Asking $1,499.00 per month plus City of Phoenix tax for first year and $1,575.00 per month plus the City of Phoenix tax for 2nd year. Security Deposit of $1500.00. Non-refundable pet deposit of $250/per pet 2 pets $200/per pet. Washer and dryer available for separate lease amount of $40/per month.
No evictions, residential judgments or collections. Renter insurance required. Credit check and background screening is $37.00 {non-refundable} for any resident over 18. Income needs to be 3 times rent and must be verifiable.
APS, City of Phoenix Water, SW Gas are Tenant's responsibility.
Visit www.propbutler.com for more information or to apply in advance.

(RLNE4635363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19407 N. 33rd Street have any available units?
19407 N. 33rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 19407 N. 33rd Street have?
Some of 19407 N. 33rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19407 N. 33rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
19407 N. 33rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19407 N. 33rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 19407 N. 33rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 19407 N. 33rd Street offer parking?
No, 19407 N. 33rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 19407 N. 33rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19407 N. 33rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19407 N. 33rd Street have a pool?
No, 19407 N. 33rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 19407 N. 33rd Street have accessible units?
No, 19407 N. 33rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19407 N. 33rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19407 N. 33rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
