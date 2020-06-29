All apartments in Phoenix
Location

1940 West Blaylock Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous Large 5 Bedroom single level home with 3 car garage in North Phoenix Norterra Community!! - Gorgeous!! Fully upgraded!! FULL SOLAR INCLUDED !! Single level home located in highly acclaimed Valley Vista Community in Norterra area of North Phoenix. This 5 bedroom + Den, 3 bath, 3 car garage home features a formal living, dining and spacious family room and eat in kitchen. The kitchen features tons of cabinets / counter space, stunning granite counter-tops. Extensive Wood flooring. All steel appliances and washer/dryer included. Nice fireplace in the great room. Large master suite has walk in closet and master bathroom with separate tub and shower. APS Electric Bill avg $60 in summer. A $300 saving on electric each month. The community features lots of open greenspaces and is conveniently located just minutes from I-17 freeway, USAA, best schools, shops. MUST SEE!!

(RLNE5563835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1940 W Blaylock Dr have any available units?
1940 W Blaylock Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1940 W Blaylock Dr have?
Some of 1940 W Blaylock Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1940 W Blaylock Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1940 W Blaylock Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 W Blaylock Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1940 W Blaylock Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1940 W Blaylock Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1940 W Blaylock Dr offers parking.
Does 1940 W Blaylock Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1940 W Blaylock Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 W Blaylock Dr have a pool?
No, 1940 W Blaylock Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1940 W Blaylock Dr have accessible units?
No, 1940 W Blaylock Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 W Blaylock Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1940 W Blaylock Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
