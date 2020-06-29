1940 W Blaylock Dr

Amenities

Gorgeous Large 5 Bedroom single level home with 3 car garage in North Phoenix Norterra Community!! - Gorgeous!! Fully upgraded!! FULL SOLAR INCLUDED !! Single level home located in highly acclaimed Valley Vista Community in Norterra area of North Phoenix. This 5 bedroom + Den, 3 bath, 3 car garage home features a formal living, dining and spacious family room and eat in kitchen. The kitchen features tons of cabinets / counter space, stunning granite counter-tops. Extensive Wood flooring. All steel appliances and washer/dryer included. Nice fireplace in the great room. Large master suite has walk in closet and master bathroom with separate tub and shower. APS Electric Bill avg $60 in summer. A $300 saving on electric each month. The community features lots of open greenspaces and is conveniently located just minutes from I-17 freeway, USAA, best schools, shops. MUST SEE!!



