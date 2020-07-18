1926 W Burgess Ln* 21240825

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8

5 Bed 3.5 Bath Section 8 Approved Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - 1926 W BURGESS LN, Phoenix, AZ 85041



Subdivision: SOUTHERN PARK



Amazing home ready for a new tenant. This Amazing 5 bedroom home, includes two master suites with one located downstairs! Sq Footage is 2872 with 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths.. New Flooring & Appliances. Open floor plan with tons of room for a growing family. This home has 18 ft ceilings that leave you feeling your at a resort. Truly a must see.



Cross Streets: SOUTHERN & 19TH AVENUE Directions: 19th Ave South of Southern, West on Alta Vista Rd, then right turn on 19th Drive then left on Burgess.



Lessee to verify all information to be correct. TEXT#: 602-400-5090



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



(RLNE4048328)