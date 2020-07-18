All apartments in Phoenix
1926 W Burgess Ln* 21240825

1926 West Burgess Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1926 West Burgess Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
5 Bed 3.5 Bath Section 8 Approved Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - 1926 W BURGESS LN, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Subdivision: SOUTHERN PARK

Amazing home ready for a new tenant. This Amazing 5 bedroom home, includes two master suites with one located downstairs! Sq Footage is 2872 with 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths.. New Flooring & Appliances. Open floor plan with tons of room for a growing family. This home has 18 ft ceilings that leave you feeling your at a resort. Truly a must see.

Cross Streets: SOUTHERN & 19TH AVENUE Directions: 19th Ave South of Southern, West on Alta Vista Rd, then right turn on 19th Drive then left on Burgess.

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

(RLNE4048328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1926 W Burgess Ln* 21240825 have any available units?
1926 W Burgess Ln* 21240825 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1926 W Burgess Ln* 21240825 currently offering any rent specials?
1926 W Burgess Ln* 21240825 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1926 W Burgess Ln* 21240825 pet-friendly?
No, 1926 W Burgess Ln* 21240825 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1926 W Burgess Ln* 21240825 offer parking?
No, 1926 W Burgess Ln* 21240825 does not offer parking.
Does 1926 W Burgess Ln* 21240825 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1926 W Burgess Ln* 21240825 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1926 W Burgess Ln* 21240825 have a pool?
No, 1926 W Burgess Ln* 21240825 does not have a pool.
Does 1926 W Burgess Ln* 21240825 have accessible units?
No, 1926 W Burgess Ln* 21240825 does not have accessible units.
Does 1926 W Burgess Ln* 21240825 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1926 W Burgess Ln* 21240825 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1926 W Burgess Ln* 21240825 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1926 W Burgess Ln* 21240825 does not have units with air conditioning.
