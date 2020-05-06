All apartments in Phoenix
1925 E Adams St
Last updated March 5 2020 at 8:35 AM

1925 E Adams St

1925 East Adams Street · No Longer Available
Location

1925 East Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85034

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Ready for Immediate Move In! Great 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in the heart of Downtown Phoenix at 20th st & Washington! Close to bus stop, light rail, and excellent freeway access. Interior of home is all tile. Kitchen has stove and fridge. Home also has living room, 3 bedrooms, and one bathroom. One small dog under 25 pounds is OK with $45 per month pet rent. No section 8.

$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $250 refundable cleaning deposit. $200 refundable pet deposit. $1149 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1925 E Adams St have any available units?
1925 E Adams St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1925 E Adams St have?
Some of 1925 E Adams St's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1925 E Adams St currently offering any rent specials?
1925 E Adams St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1925 E Adams St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1925 E Adams St is pet friendly.
Does 1925 E Adams St offer parking?
Yes, 1925 E Adams St offers parking.
Does 1925 E Adams St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1925 E Adams St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1925 E Adams St have a pool?
No, 1925 E Adams St does not have a pool.
Does 1925 E Adams St have accessible units?
No, 1925 E Adams St does not have accessible units.
Does 1925 E Adams St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1925 E Adams St does not have units with dishwashers.
