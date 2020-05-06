1925 E Adams St

Amenities

pet friendly parking air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Ready for Immediate Move In! Great 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in the heart of Downtown Phoenix at 20th st & Washington! Close to bus stop, light rail, and excellent freeway access. Interior of home is all tile. Kitchen has stove and fridge. Home also has living room, 3 bedrooms, and one bathroom. One small dog under 25 pounds is OK with $45 per month pet rent. No section 8.



$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $250 refundable cleaning deposit. $200 refundable pet deposit. $1149 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.