All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1922 North 92nd Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1922 North 92nd Drive
Last updated March 21 2020 at 3:07 AM

1922 North 92nd Drive

1922 North 92nd Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1922 North 92nd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Sheely Farms

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1922 North 92nd Drive have any available units?
1922 North 92nd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1922 North 92nd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1922 North 92nd Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 North 92nd Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1922 North 92nd Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1922 North 92nd Drive offer parking?
No, 1922 North 92nd Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1922 North 92nd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1922 North 92nd Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 North 92nd Drive have a pool?
No, 1922 North 92nd Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1922 North 92nd Drive have accessible units?
No, 1922 North 92nd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 North 92nd Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1922 North 92nd Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1922 North 92nd Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1922 North 92nd Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zazu Apartments
1502 East Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Montelano
8330 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Greenway Springs Apartments
15620 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
The Edge Apartments
15202 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Sunpointe
7077 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Urban
3601 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Brookfield Terrace
6545 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College