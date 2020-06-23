All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1922 N 78th Gln

1922 N 78th Gln · No Longer Available
Location

1922 N 78th Gln, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Convenience and luxury come together in this stunning newly built Phoenix condo just waiting for your personal touch. The attached two car garage and tiled first floor entry helps you keep the mess contained. Come upstairs to the bright open living space flooded with natural light and and a ceiling fan to keep you cool when family game night gets a little too heated. The kitchen with sleek brushed stainless appliances is ideal for the family chef who’s ready to experiment; with plenty of counter space your only worry will be who is doing the dishes! The master bedroom on the upper level features a spacious walk-in closet and attached bathroom with double sinks and a private water closet offering privacy and comfort. The additional bedroom also features a private bathroom making it the perfect guest room or teenage child’s retreat. Located in a friendly community with plenty of space for outdoor activities, all that’s missing is your family. Call today to schedule your private tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1922 N 78th Gln have any available units?
1922 N 78th Gln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1922 N 78th Gln have?
Some of 1922 N 78th Gln's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1922 N 78th Gln currently offering any rent specials?
1922 N 78th Gln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 N 78th Gln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1922 N 78th Gln is pet friendly.
Does 1922 N 78th Gln offer parking?
Yes, 1922 N 78th Gln offers parking.
Does 1922 N 78th Gln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1922 N 78th Gln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 N 78th Gln have a pool?
No, 1922 N 78th Gln does not have a pool.
Does 1922 N 78th Gln have accessible units?
No, 1922 N 78th Gln does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 N 78th Gln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1922 N 78th Gln does not have units with dishwashers.
