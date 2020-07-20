1921 W MORNING VISTA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Must see gorgeously updated home in HIGHLY sought after neighborhood! Beautiful Mountain Preserve views on a Cul de sac lot w/ view fence that backs up to Sonoran Foothills Preserve; just steps from miles of walking/hiking trails. Owned SOLAR PANELS included. Plenty of upgrades in this home, including NEW hardwood floors, granite countertops and wood blinds/plantation shutters throughout, two en suite bathrooms. TONS of storage with 3 walk in closets, walk in pantry, built-in shelving/desk system, storage cabinets in garage and plenty of linen closets throughout! The enormous master suite boasts a cozy fireplace, his/her closets and a huge walk deck off the master to enjoy those mountain views. Beautiful & well maintained home.