All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1921 W MORNING VISTA Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1921 W MORNING VISTA Lane
Last updated June 17 2019 at 2:05 AM

1921 W MORNING VISTA Lane

1921 West Morning Vista Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1921 West Morning Vista Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Must see gorgeously updated home in HIGHLY sought after neighborhood! Beautiful Mountain Preserve views on a Cul de sac lot w/ view fence that backs up to Sonoran Foothills Preserve; just steps from miles of walking/hiking trails. Owned SOLAR PANELS included. Plenty of upgrades in this home, including NEW hardwood floors, granite countertops and wood blinds/plantation shutters throughout, two en suite bathrooms. TONS of storage with 3 walk in closets, walk in pantry, built-in shelving/desk system, storage cabinets in garage and plenty of linen closets throughout! The enormous master suite boasts a cozy fireplace, his/her closets and a huge walk deck off the master to enjoy those mountain views. Beautiful & well maintained home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1921 W MORNING VISTA Lane have any available units?
1921 W MORNING VISTA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1921 W MORNING VISTA Lane have?
Some of 1921 W MORNING VISTA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1921 W MORNING VISTA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1921 W MORNING VISTA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 W MORNING VISTA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1921 W MORNING VISTA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1921 W MORNING VISTA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1921 W MORNING VISTA Lane offers parking.
Does 1921 W MORNING VISTA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1921 W MORNING VISTA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 W MORNING VISTA Lane have a pool?
No, 1921 W MORNING VISTA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1921 W MORNING VISTA Lane have accessible units?
No, 1921 W MORNING VISTA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 W MORNING VISTA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1921 W MORNING VISTA Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Motif Apartment Homes
2529 W Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Esteban Park
5611 S 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Inhabit on 7th
5615 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Sierra Pines
9410 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Shade at Desert Ridge
21150 N Tatum Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPhoenix 2 Bedroom Apartments
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Apartments
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College