Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1910 E ROESER Road
Last updated June 3 2019 at 6:06 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1910 E ROESER Road
1910 East Roeser Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1910 East Roeser Road, Phoenix, AZ 85040
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Nice remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath home with oversized backyard and RV gate. Plenty of room for the entire family.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1910 E ROESER Road have any available units?
1910 E ROESER Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1910 E ROESER Road have?
Some of 1910 E ROESER Road's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1910 E ROESER Road currently offering any rent specials?
1910 E ROESER Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 E ROESER Road pet-friendly?
No, 1910 E ROESER Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1910 E ROESER Road offer parking?
Yes, 1910 E ROESER Road offers parking.
Does 1910 E ROESER Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 E ROESER Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 E ROESER Road have a pool?
No, 1910 E ROESER Road does not have a pool.
Does 1910 E ROESER Road have accessible units?
No, 1910 E ROESER Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 E ROESER Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1910 E ROESER Road does not have units with dishwashers.
