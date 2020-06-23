1909 W HOLLY Street

Amenities

ELECTRIC AND WATER is included in your rent! It's all about LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Beautiful & charming one-of-a-kind centrally located STORYBOOK TUDOR REVIVAL style home built in 1929 in the heart of the city, located in the Villa Verde Historic District. This is a MUST SEE! Rent this one first and forget all the rest. WOW! Like New. Gorgeous Remodeled Beauty. Everything has been updated. This impeccably maintained home is constructed of block and stucco with a classic gabled roof. The interior boasts gorgeous oak hardwood floors and a high vaulted ceiling in the living room with a charming fireplace. Open floor plan creates great room feel. 3 bedrooms, master bath and hall bath have all been remodeled. New double pane windows, tile floors, new water heater and ceiling fans. Oversized laundry room off the kitchen with washer and dryer and room for storage or additional cabinet space. Pets are welcome!



Don't miss out on an opportunity to live in this active and friendly neighborhood located within the Central Corridor, just minutes from the Grand Avenue & Midtown Arts and Museum Districts, light rail transit system, airport, hospitals, world renown museums, theatres, wine bars, coffee shops and more award-winning hip restaurants than you can ever imagine. ASU Downtown Campus and the University of Arizona Medical school are a short 5-10-minute car ride away! Easy freeway access makes this neighborhood the perfect choice for superb urban living. You're going to love this place and it's sure to rent quickly. Go view this gorgeous home today!