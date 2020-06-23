All apartments in Phoenix
1909 W HOLLY Street
1909 W HOLLY Street

1909 West Holly Street · No Longer Available
Location

1909 West Holly Street, Phoenix, AZ 85009
Villa Verde

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
ELECTRIC AND WATER is included in your rent! It's all about LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Beautiful & charming one-of-a-kind centrally located STORYBOOK TUDOR REVIVAL style home built in 1929 in the heart of the city, located in the Villa Verde Historic District. This is a MUST SEE! Rent this one first and forget all the rest. WOW! Like New. Gorgeous Remodeled Beauty. Everything has been updated. This impeccably maintained home is constructed of block and stucco with a classic gabled roof. The interior boasts gorgeous oak hardwood floors and a high vaulted ceiling in the living room with a charming fireplace. Open floor plan creates great room feel. 3 bedrooms, master bath and hall bath have all been remodeled. New double pane windows, tile floors, new water heater and ceiling fans. Oversized laundry room off the kitchen with washer and dryer and room for storage or additional cabinet space. Pets are welcome!

Don't miss out on an opportunity to live in this active and friendly neighborhood located within the Central Corridor, just minutes from the Grand Avenue & Midtown Arts and Museum Districts, light rail transit system, airport, hospitals, world renown museums, theatres, wine bars, coffee shops and more award-winning hip restaurants than you can ever imagine. ASU Downtown Campus and the University of Arizona Medical school are a short 5-10-minute car ride away! Easy freeway access makes this neighborhood the perfect choice for superb urban living. You're going to love this place and it's sure to rent quickly. Go view this gorgeous home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 W HOLLY Street have any available units?
1909 W HOLLY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1909 W HOLLY Street have?
Some of 1909 W HOLLY Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 W HOLLY Street currently offering any rent specials?
1909 W HOLLY Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 W HOLLY Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1909 W HOLLY Street is pet friendly.
Does 1909 W HOLLY Street offer parking?
No, 1909 W HOLLY Street does not offer parking.
Does 1909 W HOLLY Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1909 W HOLLY Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 W HOLLY Street have a pool?
No, 1909 W HOLLY Street does not have a pool.
Does 1909 W HOLLY Street have accessible units?
No, 1909 W HOLLY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 W HOLLY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1909 W HOLLY Street has units with dishwashers.
