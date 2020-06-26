1904 W HOLLY Street

Amenities

Wonderful Adobe Home in Down town with a guest house Phoenix Historic District; 4 bedrooms, 3 bath split floor plan, with RV gate. Professionally painted inside and out, with Saltillo tile, dual pane windows, blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen features Corian countertop and sink, dishwasher, refrigerator, stove and microwave, and ample cabinet space. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and totally remodeled master bathroom. Brand new remodeled guest house has its own kitchen and bathroom. This lovely house comes with washer and dryer and security system, carport, great patio and RV gate. In a great Downtown Central Phoenix location, close to light rail and other public transportation, businesses, shopping and entertainment, and I-17 and I-10 DOGS WELCOME. NO cats