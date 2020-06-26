All apartments in Phoenix
1904 W HOLLY Street
Last updated June 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

1904 W HOLLY Street

1904 West Holly Street · No Longer Available
Location

1904 West Holly Street, Phoenix, AZ 85009
Villa Verde

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pet friendly
Wonderful Adobe Home in Down town with a guest house Phoenix Historic District; 4 bedrooms, 3 bath split floor plan, with RV gate. Professionally painted inside and out, with Saltillo tile, dual pane windows, blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen features Corian countertop and sink, dishwasher, refrigerator, stove and microwave, and ample cabinet space. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and totally remodeled master bathroom. Brand new remodeled guest house has its own kitchen and bathroom. This lovely house comes with washer and dryer and security system, carport, great patio and RV gate. In a great Downtown Central Phoenix location, close to light rail and other public transportation, businesses, shopping and entertainment, and I-17 and I-10 DOGS WELCOME. NO cats

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 W HOLLY Street have any available units?
1904 W HOLLY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1904 W HOLLY Street have?
Some of 1904 W HOLLY Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1904 W HOLLY Street currently offering any rent specials?
1904 W HOLLY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 W HOLLY Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1904 W HOLLY Street is pet friendly.
Does 1904 W HOLLY Street offer parking?
Yes, 1904 W HOLLY Street offers parking.
Does 1904 W HOLLY Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1904 W HOLLY Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 W HOLLY Street have a pool?
No, 1904 W HOLLY Street does not have a pool.
Does 1904 W HOLLY Street have accessible units?
No, 1904 W HOLLY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 W HOLLY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1904 W HOLLY Street has units with dishwashers.
