18842 N 16TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit game room parking bbq/grill

Very nice unfurnished rental property in sought after North Valley location. Located in gated com. only minutes from 101, 51 and I-17 freeways and Desert Ridge top shopping, dining, and entertainment nearby. Large backyard oasis w/ flagstone and grassy area and fire pit. Open kitchen with great room, formal living and dining spaces, soaring ceilings. Upstairs loft ideal as office with a view, family/game room, or homework stations. Master suite has nice balcony. Two more bedrooms and second full bath on second floor. Community features private play park and great hiking/biking/running in nearby Buffalo Ridge Park. Earnest due at signing: $1880. Due at move-in: First, Last, and Deposit. Contact agent for gate code & viewing: Andreas Jaeger (Russ Lyon Sotheby's), cell (602) 740-92