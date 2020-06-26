All apartments in Phoenix
18842 N 16TH Place

18842 North 16th Place · No Longer Available
Location

18842 North 16th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fire pit
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
parking
bbq/grill
Very nice unfurnished rental property in sought after North Valley location. Located in gated com. only minutes from 101, 51 and I-17 freeways and Desert Ridge top shopping, dining, and entertainment nearby. Large backyard oasis w/ flagstone and grassy area and fire pit. Open kitchen with great room, formal living and dining spaces, soaring ceilings. Upstairs loft ideal as office with a view, family/game room, or homework stations. Master suite has nice balcony. Two more bedrooms and second full bath on second floor. Community features private play park and great hiking/biking/running in nearby Buffalo Ridge Park. Earnest due at signing: $1880. Due at move-in: First, Last, and Deposit. Contact agent for gate code & viewing: Andreas Jaeger (Russ Lyon Sotheby's), cell (602) 740-92

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18842 N 16TH Place have any available units?
18842 N 16TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18842 N 16TH Place have?
Some of 18842 N 16TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18842 N 16TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
18842 N 16TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18842 N 16TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 18842 N 16TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 18842 N 16TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 18842 N 16TH Place offers parking.
Does 18842 N 16TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18842 N 16TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18842 N 16TH Place have a pool?
No, 18842 N 16TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 18842 N 16TH Place have accessible units?
No, 18842 N 16TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18842 N 16TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18842 N 16TH Place has units with dishwashers.
