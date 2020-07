Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

**RECENTLY REMODELED BEAUTIFUL 4 Bed + 2 Bath with an additional Bonus Room/Den/Office. NO HOA!! Perfect open floor plan. Upgrades throughout! Kitchen features new stainless-steel appliances, kitchen island, BEAUTIFUL granite counter tops, pendant lighting. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Brand new tile throughout. Both bathrooms have BEAUTIFUL new tiled walk-in showers. 2 pets maximum. Call now to take a look! This home will not last long!