Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
18818 N 34th Dr Unit 6
Last updated March 31 2019 at 7:33 AM

18818 N 34th Dr Unit 6

18818 N 34th Dr · No Longer Available
Location

18818 N 34th Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful two story townhome is available now with a low move in of $1150. plus taxes. New flooring with wood style downstairs and carpet upstairs. The living room features a fireplace and home has a separate dining area and a breakfast bar. The kitchen has lots of counter and cabinet space with plenty of drawers! New cabinets just put in. Master is upstairs and east facing with an en suite bath, vaulted ceilings and niches. The secondary bedroom also has vaulted ceilings and its own walk-in closet. The community has been updated and new fencing has been put in giving more privacy to the patio off of the dining room. There is a community pool, bbq's, and grassy areas to relax and play. Pet friendly and close to the 101 and the I-17.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18818 N 34th Dr Unit 6 have any available units?
18818 N 34th Dr Unit 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18818 N 34th Dr Unit 6 have?
Some of 18818 N 34th Dr Unit 6's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18818 N 34th Dr Unit 6 currently offering any rent specials?
18818 N 34th Dr Unit 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18818 N 34th Dr Unit 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 18818 N 34th Dr Unit 6 is pet friendly.
Does 18818 N 34th Dr Unit 6 offer parking?
No, 18818 N 34th Dr Unit 6 does not offer parking.
Does 18818 N 34th Dr Unit 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18818 N 34th Dr Unit 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18818 N 34th Dr Unit 6 have a pool?
Yes, 18818 N 34th Dr Unit 6 has a pool.
Does 18818 N 34th Dr Unit 6 have accessible units?
No, 18818 N 34th Dr Unit 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 18818 N 34th Dr Unit 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18818 N 34th Dr Unit 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
