18818 N 34th Dr Unit 6

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets pool fireplace

Beautiful two story townhome is available now with a low move in of $1150. plus taxes. New flooring with wood style downstairs and carpet upstairs. The living room features a fireplace and home has a separate dining area and a breakfast bar. The kitchen has lots of counter and cabinet space with plenty of drawers! New cabinets just put in. Master is upstairs and east facing with an en suite bath, vaulted ceilings and niches. The secondary bedroom also has vaulted ceilings and its own walk-in closet. The community has been updated and new fencing has been put in giving more privacy to the patio off of the dining room. There is a community pool, bbq's, and grassy areas to relax and play. Pet friendly and close to the 101 and the I-17.