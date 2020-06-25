All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 18811 N. 19th Ave. #2001.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
18811 N. 19th Ave. #2001
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:32 AM

18811 N. 19th Ave. #2001

18811 N 19th Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18811 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
hot tub
18811 N. 19th Ave. #2001 Available 03/01/20 2 bedroom condo for rent! - 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath Condo in Hidden Shores with Open Great Room Floor Plan, Fresh Paint, Eat-In Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and Granite Counter Tops, Painted Maple Cabinets, Smooth Top Range. Close to Community Pool and Spa, Covered Patio Looks Over Grassy Area, Assigned/Covered Parking. Community has Dog Park.

Home occupied through 2/29/2020, looking for a 3/1/2020 move in. Base rent to increase to $1,000 on 7/1/2020

Renters Insurance required
4% tax and processing fee in addition to rent
$150 Admin fee paid upon move in.
$20 hvac monthly delivery fee
Pet friendly (1 max), no aggressive breeds with pet fee
Call to view today!
Equal Housing Provider

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4881435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18811 N. 19th Ave. #2001 have any available units?
18811 N. 19th Ave. #2001 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18811 N. 19th Ave. #2001 have?
Some of 18811 N. 19th Ave. #2001's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18811 N. 19th Ave. #2001 currently offering any rent specials?
18811 N. 19th Ave. #2001 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18811 N. 19th Ave. #2001 pet-friendly?
Yes, 18811 N. 19th Ave. #2001 is pet friendly.
Does 18811 N. 19th Ave. #2001 offer parking?
Yes, 18811 N. 19th Ave. #2001 offers parking.
Does 18811 N. 19th Ave. #2001 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18811 N. 19th Ave. #2001 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18811 N. 19th Ave. #2001 have a pool?
Yes, 18811 N. 19th Ave. #2001 has a pool.
Does 18811 N. 19th Ave. #2001 have accessible units?
No, 18811 N. 19th Ave. #2001 does not have accessible units.
Does 18811 N. 19th Ave. #2001 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18811 N. 19th Ave. #2001 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Crestone at Shadow Mountain
3033 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Palazzo Townhomes
886 N Cofco Center Ct
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Tides at 38th
2929 North 38th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
West 35th
15615 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Tides at Deer Valley
17425 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Cala Paradise Valley
12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College