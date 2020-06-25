Amenities
18811 N. 19th Ave. #2001 Available 03/01/20 2 bedroom condo for rent! - 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath Condo in Hidden Shores with Open Great Room Floor Plan, Fresh Paint, Eat-In Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and Granite Counter Tops, Painted Maple Cabinets, Smooth Top Range. Close to Community Pool and Spa, Covered Patio Looks Over Grassy Area, Assigned/Covered Parking. Community has Dog Park.
Home occupied through 2/29/2020, looking for a 3/1/2020 move in. Base rent to increase to $1,000 on 7/1/2020
Renters Insurance required
4% tax and processing fee in addition to rent
$150 Admin fee paid upon move in.
$20 hvac monthly delivery fee
Pet friendly (1 max), no aggressive breeds with pet fee
Call to view today!
No Cats Allowed
