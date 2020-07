Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Gorgeous 1 bedroom / 1 bath top floor condo in the heart of North Central Phoenix. The Preserve is a quiet gated community just minutes away from Piestawa Peak / Dreamy Draw hiking trails, SR-51, and some amazing local restaurants. Unit boasts a brand new SS range, SS microwave, sink, faucet, and light fixtures. HVAC and Carpet are newer. Water, including hot water, sewer, and trash, are all included in rent.