Phoenix, AZ
18777 N 43RD Avenue
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:34 AM

18777 N 43RD Avenue

18777 N 43rd Dr · No Longer Available
Phoenix
Location

18777 N 43rd Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85308

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
Be the first to live in this BRAND NEW Santorini Estates HOUSE!! This is NOT a condo. Santorini Estates is a Contemporary Gated Enclave with 40 New Single Family Homes with a beautiful community pool and private streets. This is a 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths home with a 2 Car Garage, Block Fenced Yard with side Gate, Covered Balcony @master with Huge Walk-In Closet, Granite Kitchen Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Including Refrigerator, washer and dryer, Brushed Nickel Levers, Urban Bath Sinks, Generous Ceramic Tile, Insulated Garage Door w/ Opener & Keyless Entry and SO MUCH MORE! There's even a yard for your kids and or dog. Amenities include Pool, Ramada and BBQ

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18777 N 43RD Avenue have any available units?
18777 N 43RD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18777 N 43RD Avenue have?
Some of 18777 N 43RD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18777 N 43RD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18777 N 43RD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18777 N 43RD Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 18777 N 43RD Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 18777 N 43RD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18777 N 43RD Avenue offers parking.
Does 18777 N 43RD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18777 N 43RD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18777 N 43RD Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 18777 N 43RD Avenue has a pool.
Does 18777 N 43RD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18777 N 43RD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18777 N 43RD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18777 N 43RD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
