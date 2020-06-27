18777 N 43RD Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage key fob access pet friendly

Be the first to live in this BRAND NEW Santorini Estates HOUSE!! This is NOT a condo. Santorini Estates is a Contemporary Gated Enclave with 40 New Single Family Homes with a beautiful community pool and private streets. This is a 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths home with a 2 Car Garage, Block Fenced Yard with side Gate, Covered Balcony @master with Huge Walk-In Closet, Granite Kitchen Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Including Refrigerator, washer and dryer, Brushed Nickel Levers, Urban Bath Sinks, Generous Ceramic Tile, Insulated Garage Door w/ Opener & Keyless Entry and SO MUCH MORE! There's even a yard for your kids and or dog. Amenities include Pool, Ramada and BBQ