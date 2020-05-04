18612 N 4TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

Super clean home is very quiet, tree-lined subdivision. Very open great room concept with high ceilings and tile floor. Excellent kitchen with new stainless appliances (refrigerator coming before end of Oct). Loads of counter space. Separate dining area and powder room on 1st floor. Bedrooms are all spacious and feature plenty of closet and storage room. Master is huge with large master closet. Master bath has new decorative vanity and raised porcelain sink. Patio has huge cover for entertaining and outdoor enjoyment. Community pool and spa is right across the street. Let someone else have the headaches of maintenance while you enjoy.