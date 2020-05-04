All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 18 2019 at 11:24 AM

18612 N 4TH Drive

18612 N 4th Dr · No Longer Available
Location

18612 N 4th Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Super clean home is very quiet, tree-lined subdivision. Very open great room concept with high ceilings and tile floor. Excellent kitchen with new stainless appliances (refrigerator coming before end of Oct). Loads of counter space. Separate dining area and powder room on 1st floor. Bedrooms are all spacious and feature plenty of closet and storage room. Master is huge with large master closet. Master bath has new decorative vanity and raised porcelain sink. Patio has huge cover for entertaining and outdoor enjoyment. Community pool and spa is right across the street. Let someone else have the headaches of maintenance while you enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18612 N 4TH Drive have any available units?
18612 N 4TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18612 N 4TH Drive have?
Some of 18612 N 4TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18612 N 4TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18612 N 4TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18612 N 4TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18612 N 4TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 18612 N 4TH Drive offer parking?
No, 18612 N 4TH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 18612 N 4TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18612 N 4TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18612 N 4TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18612 N 4TH Drive has a pool.
Does 18612 N 4TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 18612 N 4TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18612 N 4TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18612 N 4TH Drive has units with dishwashers.

