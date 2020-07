Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities carpet stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

2,368 sq foot house with travertine floors on bottom level and carpet upstairs. House has a open floor plan with huge entertaining kitchen with slab quartz and glass tile back splash. Stainless steel appliances in this beautiful kitchen. Small backyard for easy maintenance, but large enough to BBQ and entertain.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.