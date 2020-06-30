18516 N 65TH Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

BRAND NEW HOME!! The North Valley's newest gated community, Paradise Ridge. Lease through June 30th, 2020. Home is lightly furnished. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 10ft ceilings, and a covered patio with view fencing. Designer selected finishes feature gas appliances, Grey Cabinets, Granite Counters, and Wood Look Tile. All NEW appliances included. Located off the loop 101 and 64th Street near the Mayo Clinic. Minutes away from shopping and entertainment at Kierland and Scottsdale Quarter.