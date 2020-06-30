All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
18516 N 65TH Place
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

18516 N 65TH Place

18516 N 65th Pl · No Longer Available
Phoenix
Desert Ridge
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Location

18516 N 65th Pl, Phoenix, AZ 85054
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
BRAND NEW HOME!! The North Valley's newest gated community, Paradise Ridge. Lease through June 30th, 2020. Home is lightly furnished. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 10ft ceilings, and a covered patio with view fencing. Designer selected finishes feature gas appliances, Grey Cabinets, Granite Counters, and Wood Look Tile. All NEW appliances included. Located off the loop 101 and 64th Street near the Mayo Clinic. Minutes away from shopping and entertainment at Kierland and Scottsdale Quarter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18516 N 65TH Place have any available units?
18516 N 65TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18516 N 65TH Place have?
Some of 18516 N 65TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18516 N 65TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
18516 N 65TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18516 N 65TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 18516 N 65TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 18516 N 65TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 18516 N 65TH Place offers parking.
Does 18516 N 65TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18516 N 65TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18516 N 65TH Place have a pool?
No, 18516 N 65TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 18516 N 65TH Place have accessible units?
No, 18516 N 65TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18516 N 65TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18516 N 65TH Place has units with dishwashers.

