Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
18422 N 16th Pl
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:09 PM

18422 N 16th Pl

18422 North 16th Place · No Longer Available
Location

18422 North 16th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/78f3de9071 ---- Feel Top of The World in This Nice Home at The Cove in N Phoenix! Enter to Living Room w/ Vaulted Ceiling, Rolled Wall Leads to Bay Style Kitchen w/ Views of Tiered Back Yard and Fireplace in Family Rm. All Appliances Are Included! Enjoy Covered Patios Front & Back, Formal Dining Rm, Handsome Iron Rail Staircase, Split Floor Plan w/Master in Back. Master Features TWO Lg Mirrored Closets, Ceiling Fan, Nautical Round Window, Natural Light over Vanity w/ Dual Sinks, Frosted Glass Shower. 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms Both Have Sitting Ledge Windows w/ Amazing Views of Mountain Tops. Storage Space Galore w/ Oversized Closet Upstairs, Another Downstairs, Shelves & Hanging Racks in Garage! Check Out Location! Close to Lp 101, AZ 51 & The M.I.M! Touchups in Progress but Clean & Ready to See!

One Time Admin Fee $200; Fully Refundable Pet Deposit $200/ea (if pets allowed), Municipal Service & Tax 4.3%; Accidental Damage Coverage $19/mo (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available! Disposal Dryer Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18422 N 16th Pl have any available units?
18422 N 16th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18422 N 16th Pl have?
Some of 18422 N 16th Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18422 N 16th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
18422 N 16th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18422 N 16th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 18422 N 16th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 18422 N 16th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 18422 N 16th Pl offers parking.
Does 18422 N 16th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18422 N 16th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18422 N 16th Pl have a pool?
No, 18422 N 16th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 18422 N 16th Pl have accessible units?
No, 18422 N 16th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 18422 N 16th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 18422 N 16th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

