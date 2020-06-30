18422 N 16th Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/78f3de9071 ---- Feel Top of The World in This Nice Home at The Cove in N Phoenix! Enter to Living Room w/ Vaulted Ceiling, Rolled Wall Leads to Bay Style Kitchen w/ Views of Tiered Back Yard and Fireplace in Family Rm. All Appliances Are Included! Enjoy Covered Patios Front & Back, Formal Dining Rm, Handsome Iron Rail Staircase, Split Floor Plan w/Master in Back. Master Features TWO Lg Mirrored Closets, Ceiling Fan, Nautical Round Window, Natural Light over Vanity w/ Dual Sinks, Frosted Glass Shower. 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms Both Have Sitting Ledge Windows w/ Amazing Views of Mountain Tops. Storage Space Galore w/ Oversized Closet Upstairs, Another Downstairs, Shelves & Hanging Racks in Garage! Check Out Location! Close to Lp 101, AZ 51 & The M.I.M! Touchups in Progress but Clean & Ready to See!



One Time Admin Fee $200; Fully Refundable Pet Deposit $200/ea (if pets allowed), Municipal Service & Tax 4.3%; Accidental Damage Coverage $19/mo (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available! Disposal Dryer Garage