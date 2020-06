18417 N. 20TH PL

Amenities

TONS OF CHARM, TONS OF SPACE IN THE HEART OF NORTH PHX - *BRAND NEW CARPET. LOTS OF ROOM IN THIS LIGHT, OPEN AND AIRY 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH HOME ON A CULDESAC STREET WITH HUGE CLERESTORY CEILINGS IN GREAT ROOM, FORMAL DINING, CUTOUTS AND PLANT SHELVES, HUGE EAT IN KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR, TONS OF CABINET SPACE, FAUX GRANITE COUNTERS, BLACK APPLIANCES WITH FRIDGE INCLUDED AND GAS STOVE. HALF BATH DOWNSTAIRS W/ PEDESTAL SINK. HUGE LAUNDRY/UTILITY ROOM W/ BUILT IN CABINETS AND WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. SO MUCH SPACE UTIL ROOM COULD ALSO BE USED FOR OFFICE. ALL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS. GREAT SIZED SECONDARY BEDROOMS WITH JACK AND JILL BATHROOM W/ DOUBLE SINKS. DOUBLE DOORS TO MASTER SUITE WITH DUAL WALK IN CLOSETS, PRIVATE ACCESS BALCONY AND MASTER BATH WITH DOUBLE SINKS. 2 CAR GARAGE. COVERED PATIO AND LANDSCAPED BACKYARD WITH SYNTHETIC GRASS ( NO MOWING!) AND EASY CARE DESERT FRONT LANDSCAPING. ALL THIS CLOSE TO EXCELLENT SCHOOLS, GOLFING, HIKING/BIKING, SCOTTSDALE, DESERT RIDGE, 51 FREEWAY ACCESS, DINING AND SHOPPING. MTN VIEWS. THIS WON'T LAST LONG! PETS ON OWNER APPROVAL. SORRY NO DOGS, CATS ONLY. TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES . TENANT TO VERIFY ALL SCHOOLS. TENANT MUST SHOW PROOF OF RENTERS INSURANCE. OWNERS PAYS FOR ONCE A MONTH LANDSCAPING



