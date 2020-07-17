18413 N. 44th Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

4 Bedroom - 2.5 Bath - 1917 Sq. Ft. - College Point Community - Take a look & fall in love with this two story 4 Bedroom - 2.5 bath 1917 Sq Ft. home

in Phoenix! Great curb appeal, low maintenance front yard, and 2 car garage is just the beginning. This amazing home has space for everyone! Spacious living areas, nice size bedrooms, and functional kitchen. Perfectly located in College Point neighborhood. Close to private schools, Desert Ridge and shopping. Easy access to AZ-51. You must see it! Call today & book a showing before it's gone!



To apply go to: CaldwellAZ.com



$45 No-Refundable Application Fee (per adult that will be living in the home)

Holding Deposit = one month's rent

$195 One Time Upfront Property Management Fee

$200 Nonrefundable Pet Fee (per pet allowed) Accepting dogs only no cats.

HOA – Paid by owner (not tenant responsibility)

Monthly Payment = Rent plus 4% (Sales Tax & Admin Fee)



Viewing Instructions: Please send an email with the property address in subject line and attach a copy of your driver's license to suzie@caldwellaz.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5881081)