Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

18413 N. 44th Way

18413 North 44th Way · No Longer Available
Location

18413 North 44th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Bedroom - 2.5 Bath - 1917 Sq. Ft. - College Point Community - Take a look & fall in love with this two story 4 Bedroom - 2.5 bath 1917 Sq Ft. home
in Phoenix! Great curb appeal, low maintenance front yard, and 2 car garage is just the beginning. This amazing home has space for everyone! Spacious living areas, nice size bedrooms, and functional kitchen. Perfectly located in College Point neighborhood. Close to private schools, Desert Ridge and shopping. Easy access to AZ-51. You must see it! Call today & book a showing before it's gone!

To apply go to: CaldwellAZ.com

$45 No-Refundable Application Fee (per adult that will be living in the home)
Holding Deposit = one month's rent
$195 One Time Upfront Property Management Fee
$200 Nonrefundable Pet Fee (per pet allowed) Accepting dogs only no cats.
HOA – Paid by owner (not tenant responsibility)
Monthly Payment = Rent plus 4% (Sales Tax & Admin Fee)

Viewing Instructions: Please send an email with the property address in subject line and attach a copy of your driver's license to suzie@caldwellaz.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5881081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
