Phoenix, AZ
18409 N 20th Place
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

18409 N 20th Place

18409 North 20th Place · No Longer Available
Location

18409 North 20th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
MOVE IN READY!!!GREAT LOCATION MUST SEE - Nice 3 bedroom 2.5 baths home. Kitchen has breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, laundry room is huge can also be used as office/craft room must see. Tile and carpet throughout home. master bedroom comes with its own exit door with a balcony for sitting area, his/hers walk in closets, dual sink. Ceiling fans throughout the home in almost all rooms, has huge vaulted ceilings in living room area. Other bedrooms share a jack-in-jill bath room. Don't forget your backyard w/ a covered patio. Great location close to 101 freeway and 51, well taken care of home must see before gone!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5744582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18409 N 20th Place have any available units?
18409 N 20th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18409 N 20th Place have?
Some of 18409 N 20th Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18409 N 20th Place currently offering any rent specials?
18409 N 20th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18409 N 20th Place pet-friendly?
No, 18409 N 20th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 18409 N 20th Place offer parking?
No, 18409 N 20th Place does not offer parking.
Does 18409 N 20th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18409 N 20th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18409 N 20th Place have a pool?
No, 18409 N 20th Place does not have a pool.
Does 18409 N 20th Place have accessible units?
No, 18409 N 20th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18409 N 20th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 18409 N 20th Place does not have units with dishwashers.

