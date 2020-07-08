18409 N 20th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

MOVE IN READY!!!GREAT LOCATION MUST SEE - Nice 3 bedroom 2.5 baths home. Kitchen has breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, laundry room is huge can also be used as office/craft room must see. Tile and carpet throughout home. master bedroom comes with its own exit door with a balcony for sitting area, his/hers walk in closets, dual sink. Ceiling fans throughout the home in almost all rooms, has huge vaulted ceilings in living room area. Other bedrooms share a jack-in-jill bath room. Don't forget your backyard w/ a covered patio. Great location close to 101 freeway and 51, well taken care of home must see before gone!



No Pets Allowed



