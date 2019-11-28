Views of the Mountains from your private balcony. New Stainless appliances. New kitchen cabinets and quartz counters. Wood like flooring throughout. Split 2 bedroom floor plan. Dining area for entertaining. Stacked washer and dryer. Crystal clear community pool for your enjoyment. Sales tax and HOA are included in rent. Income requirement 3 times the monthly rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1840 E Morten Avenue have any available units?
1840 E Morten Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1840 E Morten Avenue have?
Some of 1840 E Morten Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1840 E Morten Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1840 E Morten Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.