1840 E Morten Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Views of the Mountains from your private balcony. New Stainless appliances. New kitchen cabinets and quartz counters. Wood like flooring throughout. Split 2 bedroom floor plan. Dining area for entertaining. Stacked washer and dryer. Crystal clear community pool for your enjoyment. Sales tax and HOA are included in rent. Income requirement 3 times the monthly rent.