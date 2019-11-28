All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1840 E Morten Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1840 E Morten Avenue
Last updated February 15 2020 at 9:12 PM

1840 E Morten Avenue

1840 East Morten Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1840 East Morten Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Views of the Mountains from your private balcony. New Stainless appliances. New kitchen cabinets and quartz counters. Wood like flooring throughout. Split 2 bedroom floor plan. Dining area for entertaining. Stacked washer and dryer. Crystal clear community pool for your enjoyment. Sales tax and HOA are included in rent. Income requirement 3 times the monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1840 E Morten Avenue have any available units?
1840 E Morten Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1840 E Morten Avenue have?
Some of 1840 E Morten Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1840 E Morten Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1840 E Morten Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1840 E Morten Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1840 E Morten Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1840 E Morten Avenue offer parking?
No, 1840 E Morten Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1840 E Morten Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1840 E Morten Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1840 E Morten Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1840 E Morten Avenue has a pool.
Does 1840 E Morten Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1840 E Morten Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1840 E Morten Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1840 E Morten Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Bellagio by Mark-Taylor
5635 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85254
San Mateo Townhomes
4435 North Longview Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Centra Midtown Phoenix
3601 N. Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Avalon
3851 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Clarendon Park
222 W Clarendon Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College