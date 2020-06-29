All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1835 North 67th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1835 North 67th Avenue
Last updated September 20 2019 at 9:06 PM

1835 North 67th Avenue

1835 North 67th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1835 North 67th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Upgraded with a great room floor plan. Eat-in kitchen with smooth top stove, & breakfast bar. Upgraded tile throughout,. Walking distance to shopping centers, movies, & restaurants. Close to elementary school, I-10,, & more!

Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent,
$45 application fee per adult,
$300 pet fee Refundable (some breed restrictions, no Large Dogs),
$30 Monthly Pet Rent (If Applicable)
$300 Cleaning Fee Refundable
$250 One time Management Fee,
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated.),
City Taxes between 1.8% to 2.5 Depending on the city. (May Apply)
$10 Renters Insurance
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1835 North 67th Avenue have any available units?
1835 North 67th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1835 North 67th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1835 North 67th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1835 North 67th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1835 North 67th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1835 North 67th Avenue offer parking?
No, 1835 North 67th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1835 North 67th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1835 North 67th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1835 North 67th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1835 North 67th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1835 North 67th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1835 North 67th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1835 North 67th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1835 North 67th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1835 North 67th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1835 North 67th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estates On Maryland
1802 W Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
The Montana Apartments
7611 S 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Northern Edge
2339 W Northern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Mountainside Apartments
3625 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Vicinity
6131 N. 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes
1615 E Georgia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College