1832 N 7TH AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

wow! absolutely gorgeous unique historic phoenix 3/3 split level house with custom hardwood floors, fully updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, silestone counters, mid century retro bathrooms, plastered interior walls, fireplace, fully built out basement with enclosed bathroom, office/den space perfect for home based businesses seeking to establish in the highly sought after downtown area at a fraction of the cost, additional numerous rooms available with build out options, 4 over sized rear entry off street parking along with 1 added covered parking, 2 over sized rv parking spots, private garage/work shop with split metered 220 volts perfect for the hobbyist, nearby downtown vibe with fabulous restaurants and shops, private enclosed patio, city views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com/ for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*