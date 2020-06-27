All apartments in Phoenix
1832 N 7TH AVENUE
1832 N 7TH AVENUE

1832 North 7th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1832 North 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Palmcroft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
wow! absolutely gorgeous unique historic phoenix 3/3 split level house with custom hardwood floors, fully updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, silestone counters, mid century retro bathrooms, plastered interior walls, fireplace, fully built out basement with enclosed bathroom, office/den space perfect for home based businesses seeking to establish in the highly sought after downtown area at a fraction of the cost, additional numerous rooms available with build out options, 4 over sized rear entry off street parking along with 1 added covered parking, 2 over sized rv parking spots, private garage/work shop with split metered 220 volts perfect for the hobbyist, nearby downtown vibe with fabulous restaurants and shops, private enclosed patio, city views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com/ for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1832 N 7TH AVENUE have any available units?
1832 N 7TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1832 N 7TH AVENUE have?
Some of 1832 N 7TH AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1832 N 7TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1832 N 7TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1832 N 7TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1832 N 7TH AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1832 N 7TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1832 N 7TH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1832 N 7TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1832 N 7TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1832 N 7TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1832 N 7TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1832 N 7TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1832 N 7TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1832 N 7TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1832 N 7TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
