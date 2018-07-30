Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

1828 W Kristal Way Available 09/09/19 Updated 3 bed, 2 bath SFH in N Phoenix - Kristal - ***Available for Move in on 9/9/2019**

Updated 3/2 SFH in N Phoenix. Large lot with big back yard, lots of storage, laundry provided by landlord. Wood floors throughout, updated fixtures and kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. 2-tone paint. Quiet street with minimal traffic. Close to 101 and I-17 providing access to entire valley.



Rent of $1,300 does not include Phoenix rental tax (2.3%) and admin fee (1.5%) of $49.40. Refundable security deposit is $1,000.00. Application is $50 per adult living in the rental. Pets allowed with Lessor Approval. Minimum 12 month lease but will do longer.



Tenant pays all utilities (water, APS,SW Gas) and cable/Internet services.



Call/Text "Kristal" to Edgar to set up a tour at 480-628-2929. REALTOR.



Viewing by appointment only



The Robinson Group conducts a comprehensive credit and background check on all applicants.



