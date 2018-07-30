All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 12 2019 at 1:27 PM

1828 W Kristal Way

1828 West Kristal Way · No Longer Available
Location

1828 West Kristal Way, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
1828 W Kristal Way Available 09/09/19 Updated 3 bed, 2 bath SFH in N Phoenix - Kristal - ***Available for Move in on 9/9/2019**
Updated 3/2 SFH in N Phoenix. Large lot with big back yard, lots of storage, laundry provided by landlord. Wood floors throughout, updated fixtures and kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. 2-tone paint. Quiet street with minimal traffic. Close to 101 and I-17 providing access to entire valley.

Rent of $1,300 does not include Phoenix rental tax (2.3%) and admin fee (1.5%) of $49.40. Refundable security deposit is $1,000.00. Application is $50 per adult living in the rental. Pets allowed with Lessor Approval. Minimum 12 month lease but will do longer.

Tenant pays all utilities (water, APS,SW Gas) and cable/Internet services.

Call/Text "Kristal" to Edgar to set up a tour at 480-628-2929. REALTOR.

Viewing by appointment only

The Robinson Group conducts a comprehensive credit and background check on all applicants.

(RLNE2447223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1828 W Kristal Way have any available units?
1828 W Kristal Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1828 W Kristal Way have?
Some of 1828 W Kristal Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1828 W Kristal Way currently offering any rent specials?
1828 W Kristal Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1828 W Kristal Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1828 W Kristal Way is pet friendly.
Does 1828 W Kristal Way offer parking?
No, 1828 W Kristal Way does not offer parking.
Does 1828 W Kristal Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1828 W Kristal Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1828 W Kristal Way have a pool?
No, 1828 W Kristal Way does not have a pool.
Does 1828 W Kristal Way have accessible units?
No, 1828 W Kristal Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1828 W Kristal Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1828 W Kristal Way does not have units with dishwashers.
