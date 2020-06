18225 N 31ST Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

REMODELED 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS AND 2 CAR GARAGE HOME WITH AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN , HAS A HUGE MASTER BEDROOM W/SITING AREA AND FIREPLACE, LARGE BATH AND WALKIN CLOSET. THE KITCHEN HAS NEWER CABINETS WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, GLASS TILE BACK-SPLASH, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES , 18X18 TILE IN FAMILY ROOM, DINING ROOM & BEDROOMS, NEWER FIXTURES, CEILING FANS,TWO TONE PAINT. THIS GORGEOUS HOME IS LOCATED IN THE PERFECT PHOENIX LOCATION ! VERY NICE, ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD, CONVENIENT TO EVERYTHING: SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, PARKS, I-17 & 101. THIS IS A MUST SEE! YOU WILL LOVE IT !