MOVE-IN READY! This wonderful 4Bed/2Bath home features separate living & family rooms. Exterior has been recently painted. Upgraded cabinets. Granite kitchen & Bathroom counter tops. All the cabinet & storage space you'd ever need. Ceiling fans in the bedrooms. Huge back yard with covered patio and plenty of room for entertaining. You will simply love this home. I Minutes from the freeway, great shopping and schools, and so much more.