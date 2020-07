Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

This fantastic single level home is located in Bellair, which offers residents a community pool, golf, tennis, and much more! This spacious unit is a 2 bed, 2 bath, with tile floor located throughout the home. Bathrooms have been beautifully updated! Kitchen opens up to the living room, which offers a cozy wood burning fireplace. Front and back have a spacious patio, with the back patio overlooking the golf course. Come take a look today! Vacant and ready for a quick move in!