1819 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

: BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOUSE, WITH RV GATE AND BLOCK FENCE, ON A LARGE LOT, CENTRALLY LOCATED IN DOWNTOWN PHOENIX. PROFESSIONALLY PAINTED AND REMODELED, BRAND NEW TRANE AIR CONDITIONER, CEILING FANS AND FAUX WOOD BLINDS THROUGHOUT. UPDATED EAT-IN KITCHEN OPENS TO A LARGE BEAUTIFUL COVERED TILE PATIO, AND IS EQUIPPED WITH REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER, STOVE AND MICROWAVE. THE HOUSE HAS BEAUTIFUL CONCRETE FLOORING IN THE LIVING ROOM AND BEDROOMS, AND TILE FLOORS IN THE KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. LAUNDRY HAS AMPLE STORAGE, WASHER AND DRYER. BACK YARD HAS 3 STORAGE SHEDS. WATERING SYSTEM IN THE FRONT AND BACK. GRASS YARDS. CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN OFFICES, SCHOOL SHOPPING, LIGHT RAIL AND OTHER PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, BUSINESSES, SHOPPING AND ENTERTAINMENT,