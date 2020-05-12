1819 North 47th Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly carpet refrigerator

Charming 3 bed 2 bath home, conveniently located near I10 freeway. This home is spacious and open with tile flooring throughout most of the home and carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen has white appliances and granite counter tops. Backyard is big and perfect for all your entertaining needs. *Fridge will be installed prior to move-in* This home located at 1819 N 47th Dr in Phoenix is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* Monthly city tax 2.3%. Apply online through the Main Street Renewal website. Application fee: $40 per adult.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.