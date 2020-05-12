All apartments in Phoenix
1819 North 47th Drive
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:16 PM

1819 North 47th Drive

1819 North 47th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1819 North 47th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85035
Wedgewood Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed 2 bath home, conveniently located near I10 freeway. This home is spacious and open with tile flooring throughout most of the home and carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen has white appliances and granite counter tops. Backyard is big and perfect for all your entertaining needs. *Fridge will be installed prior to move-in* This home located at 1819 N 47th Dr in Phoenix is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* Monthly city tax 2.3%. Apply online through the Main Street Renewal website. Application fee: $40 per adult.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 North 47th Drive have any available units?
1819 North 47th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1819 North 47th Drive have?
Some of 1819 North 47th Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1819 North 47th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1819 North 47th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 North 47th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1819 North 47th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1819 North 47th Drive offer parking?
No, 1819 North 47th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1819 North 47th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1819 North 47th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 North 47th Drive have a pool?
No, 1819 North 47th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1819 North 47th Drive have accessible units?
No, 1819 North 47th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 North 47th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1819 North 47th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
