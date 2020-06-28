All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:44 AM

1818 N 12th St

1818 North 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1818 North 12th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Coronado

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Historic Charmer in Coronado Park!!

This unique 2 bedroom 1947 Craftsman style Bungalow has a spacious addition which includes an Office/Den or great Studio space in the back,a large Family Room, and an additional Bathroom with standup shower.

Hardwood floors throughout with 5" baseboards and original windows!

Main bathroom is shared by 2 bedrooms and is a tub/shower combo.

Front Living Room is off the porch with a candle only burning Fireplace.

Gas Range, Built-in Microwave, Refrigerator and stacked Washer/Dryer are included. A Dishwasher is included but is not warranted by Landlord.

The Family room addition with skylights is off the dining room. Side entry is off the secured, covered parking area.

Large side patio and gravel area in back.

Cozy Front porch with planters. Auto watering system in front only.

Landlord will maintain trimming of mature tree only. Landscape maintenance is tenants responsibility.

Pets allowed. Call for approval.

Original Carriage house off the covered parking is for owners storage but has space available if Tenants requires some storage space too.

Across the street from the beautiful Historic Coronado Park and Aquatic Swimming Pool.

Close to Downtown, SR-51, Bus Line across street, Light Rail, Banner University Medical Center across street, Hospital, Great Restaurants! Sought after central historic location!

Online applications only at www.PropertyAZ.com. $35 per adult 18 and over.

PLEASE NOTE: Tenant occupied and privacy. Must have an appointment scheduled with agent to view this home on Friday 9/6 only. Available for move in the following week.

Please call Sherri 602-670-3000 or email Sherri@PropertyAZ.com for additional questions on leasing requirements and to prior to securing your viewing appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1818 N 12th St have any available units?
1818 N 12th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1818 N 12th St have?
Some of 1818 N 12th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1818 N 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
1818 N 12th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1818 N 12th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1818 N 12th St is pet friendly.
Does 1818 N 12th St offer parking?
Yes, 1818 N 12th St offers parking.
Does 1818 N 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1818 N 12th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1818 N 12th St have a pool?
Yes, 1818 N 12th St has a pool.
Does 1818 N 12th St have accessible units?
No, 1818 N 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1818 N 12th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1818 N 12th St has units with dishwashers.
