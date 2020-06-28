1818 N 12th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Historic Charmer in Coronado Park!!



This unique 2 bedroom 1947 Craftsman style Bungalow has a spacious addition which includes an Office/Den or great Studio space in the back,a large Family Room, and an additional Bathroom with standup shower.



Hardwood floors throughout with 5" baseboards and original windows!



Main bathroom is shared by 2 bedrooms and is a tub/shower combo.



Front Living Room is off the porch with a candle only burning Fireplace.



Gas Range, Built-in Microwave, Refrigerator and stacked Washer/Dryer are included. A Dishwasher is included but is not warranted by Landlord.



The Family room addition with skylights is off the dining room. Side entry is off the secured, covered parking area.



Large side patio and gravel area in back.



Cozy Front porch with planters. Auto watering system in front only.



Landlord will maintain trimming of mature tree only. Landscape maintenance is tenants responsibility.



Pets allowed. Call for approval.



Original Carriage house off the covered parking is for owners storage but has space available if Tenants requires some storage space too.



Across the street from the beautiful Historic Coronado Park and Aquatic Swimming Pool.



Close to Downtown, SR-51, Bus Line across street, Light Rail, Banner University Medical Center across street, Hospital, Great Restaurants! Sought after central historic location!



Online applications only at www.PropertyAZ.com. $35 per adult 18 and over.



PLEASE NOTE: Tenant occupied and privacy. Must have an appointment scheduled with agent to view this home on Friday 9/6 only. Available for move in the following week.



Please call Sherri 602-670-3000 or email Sherri@PropertyAZ.com for additional questions on leasing requirements and to prior to securing your viewing appointment!