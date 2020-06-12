1818 E ROVEY Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Terrific older semi-custom home in mature, quiet neighborhood of tree lined streets, near Biltmore, Granada Park and to SR51 for easy commuting. Well maintained/highly updated home, cabinets, granite counters, Kitchen Island, plantation shutters, oak wood floors and much more! Fenced diving pool, huge front/rear yds w/ mature trees and landscaping on an irrigated 1/3 ac. No disappointments in this 4 bdrm, 3 ba, two car garage w/large garage storage area. Highly regarded and **AWARD WINNING** Madison school dist, all area properties are impeccably maintained. Easy 5 mile commute to Brophy or Xavier Prep. Landscape & pool service incl in lease price. See docs tab for forms & more. NO SHOWINGS ON EITHER FEB 13TH OR 18TH CONTRACTOR WORK.