All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1818 E ROVEY Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1818 E ROVEY Avenue
Last updated May 26 2019 at 1:51 PM

1818 E ROVEY Avenue

1818 East Rovey Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1818 East Rovey Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Terrific older semi-custom home in mature, quiet neighborhood of tree lined streets, near Biltmore, Granada Park and to SR51 for easy commuting. Well maintained/highly updated home, cabinets, granite counters, Kitchen Island, plantation shutters, oak wood floors and much more! Fenced diving pool, huge front/rear yds w/ mature trees and landscaping on an irrigated 1/3 ac. No disappointments in this 4 bdrm, 3 ba, two car garage w/large garage storage area. Highly regarded and **AWARD WINNING** Madison school dist, all area properties are impeccably maintained. Easy 5 mile commute to Brophy or Xavier Prep. Landscape & pool service incl in lease price. See docs tab for forms & more. NO SHOWINGS ON EITHER FEB 13TH OR 18TH CONTRACTOR WORK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1818 E ROVEY Avenue have any available units?
1818 E ROVEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1818 E ROVEY Avenue have?
Some of 1818 E ROVEY Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1818 E ROVEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1818 E ROVEY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1818 E ROVEY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1818 E ROVEY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1818 E ROVEY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1818 E ROVEY Avenue offers parking.
Does 1818 E ROVEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1818 E ROVEY Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1818 E ROVEY Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1818 E ROVEY Avenue has a pool.
Does 1818 E ROVEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1818 E ROVEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1818 E ROVEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1818 E ROVEY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carlyle at South Mountain
5102 E. Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Terrace Park
8130 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Highland
1601 E Highland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Brookfield Terrace
6545 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College