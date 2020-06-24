All apartments in Phoenix
1814 E Frier Drive
1814 E Frier Drive

1814 East Frier Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1814 East Frier Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated townhome fully furnished or can be emptied out*From the moment you walk into the door you feel the understated elegance in every inch of this home*Engineered wood flooring all downstairs, carpet on stairs and bedrooms upstairs*Two bedrooms and a shared bath upstairs*living room, dining area, kitchen and half bath downstairs*patio off dining area*totally updated kitchen from the creamy white cabinetry to the granite countertop island serving counter*Updated vanities, faucet fixtures,lighting & doors*The community offers panoramic views of Mts, green belts, wildlife habitat and arroyo* Plus amenities of the Resort Hotel on a space availability basis and at Hotels discretion*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1814 E Frier Drive have any available units?
1814 E Frier Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1814 E Frier Drive have?
Some of 1814 E Frier Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1814 E Frier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1814 E Frier Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1814 E Frier Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1814 E Frier Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1814 E Frier Drive offer parking?
No, 1814 E Frier Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1814 E Frier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1814 E Frier Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1814 E Frier Drive have a pool?
No, 1814 E Frier Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1814 E Frier Drive have accessible units?
No, 1814 E Frier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1814 E Frier Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1814 E Frier Drive has units with dishwashers.
