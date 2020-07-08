All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1811 East Dunbar Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:50 AM

1811 East Dunbar Drive

1811 East Dunbar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1811 East Dunbar Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gated Community contact Shannon at 480-349-3823 for access.
Interactive 3D Virtual Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7Csx9wb1ACT
Come and see this fantastic 4 bed, 3 bath home in Phoenix! Located Near 16th St and Baseline! Featuring grassy landscaping, 2 car garage, vaulted ceilings, formal dining and living areas, designer paint throughout, and more, you simply won't believe your eyes! The elegant kitchen offers new granite countertops, staggered cabinetry, a pantry, matching appliances, and a charming island complete with a breakfast bar. Inside the stunning master bedroom you will find a full bath with double sinks, not to mention a spacious walk-in closet. Downstairs offers a bedroom and full bath, perfect for guests! New vinyl plank flooring and new ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Fresh interior paint. New full-size washer and dryer. Schedule your showing today!

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666.  To contact agent directly, please call/text Shannon at 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com.  To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

***BEWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS! WE DO NOT LIST HOMES FOR RENT ON CRAIGSLIST. CHECK OUR WEBSITE TO VERIFY AVAILABILITY OF HOME AND PRICE!***BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 East Dunbar Drive have any available units?
1811 East Dunbar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1811 East Dunbar Drive have?
Some of 1811 East Dunbar Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1811 East Dunbar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1811 East Dunbar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 East Dunbar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1811 East Dunbar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1811 East Dunbar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1811 East Dunbar Drive offers parking.
Does 1811 East Dunbar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1811 East Dunbar Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 East Dunbar Drive have a pool?
No, 1811 East Dunbar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1811 East Dunbar Drive have accessible units?
No, 1811 East Dunbar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 East Dunbar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1811 East Dunbar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

