1811 East Dunbar Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Gated Community contact Shannon at 480-349-3823 for access.

Interactive 3D Virtual Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7Csx9wb1ACT

Come and see this fantastic 4 bed, 3 bath home in Phoenix! Located Near 16th St and Baseline! Featuring grassy landscaping, 2 car garage, vaulted ceilings, formal dining and living areas, designer paint throughout, and more, you simply won't believe your eyes! The elegant kitchen offers new granite countertops, staggered cabinetry, a pantry, matching appliances, and a charming island complete with a breakfast bar. Inside the stunning master bedroom you will find a full bath with double sinks, not to mention a spacious walk-in closet. Downstairs offers a bedroom and full bath, perfect for guests! New vinyl plank flooring and new ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Fresh interior paint. New full-size washer and dryer. Schedule your showing today!



For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Shannon at 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



