1811 East Dunbar Drive

Amenities
Gated Community contact Shannon at 480-349-3823 for access.
Interactive 3D Virtual Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7Csx9wb1ACT
Come and see this fantastic 4 bed, 3 bath home in Phoenix! Located Near 16th St and Baseline! Featuring grassy landscaping, 2 car garage, vaulted ceilings, formal dining and living areas, designer paint throughout, and more, you simply won't believe your eyes! The elegant kitchen offers new granite countertops, staggered cabinetry, a pantry, matching appliances, and a charming island complete with a breakfast bar. Inside the stunning master bedroom you will find a full bath with double sinks, not to mention a spacious walk-in closet. Downstairs offers a bedroom and full bath, perfect for guests! New vinyl plank flooring and new ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Fresh interior paint. New full-size washer and dryer. Schedule your showing today!
For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Shannon at 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.
***BEWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS! WE DO NOT LIST HOMES FOR RENT ON CRAIGSLIST. CHECK OUR WEBSITE TO VERIFY AVAILABILITY OF HOME AND PRICE!***BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!
Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable
*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.