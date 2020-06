Amenities

Spacious single level home with great freeway access and a location that makes it close to everything located in the west valley! The home has vaulted ceilings, tile through out and all the appliances to make living easy. It is clean and ready for immediate occupancy. ***No Section8 or Cats*** 2 Bath 2 Car Garage 4 Bedroom Dryer Garage Door Opener Single Story Stove Washer