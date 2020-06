Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Heart of Central Phoenix! Close to the 51, light rail and downtown restaurants and shopping! Open and bright home with beautiful upgrades! Renters will enjoy the gourmet kitchen complete with a huge granite countertops and kitchen island, soft close white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and gorgeous finishes throughout the entire home. Bathrooms have fabulous white subway tile and mosaic tile designs. Huge backyard and plenty of parking!