Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:49 PM

1808 N 32ND Street

1808 North 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1808 North 32nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
CONTACT LISTING AGENT VIA TEXT FOR SHOWINGS. UNIT WILL BE AVAILABLE TO VIEW AND MOVE IN ON MAY 13th. 1st floor condo with 1 bedroom/1 bathroom and washer/dryer in unit. Beautiful tile throughout. WATER INCLUDED. Master bedroom french doors open to back patio. Gated community. Assigned 1 car covered parking. Great location close to shopping, down town Phoenix, Sky Harbor Airport, 202, 51, & I-10, Freeways. $900 of $1100 cleaning deposit is refundable. CONTACT LISTING AGENT VIA TEXT FOR SHOWINGS. UNIT WILL BE AVAILABLE TO VIEW AND MOVE IN ON MAY 13th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 N 32ND Street have any available units?
1808 N 32ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1808 N 32ND Street have?
Some of 1808 N 32ND Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1808 N 32ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
1808 N 32ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 N 32ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 1808 N 32ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1808 N 32ND Street offer parking?
Yes, 1808 N 32ND Street offers parking.
Does 1808 N 32ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1808 N 32ND Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 N 32ND Street have a pool?
No, 1808 N 32ND Street does not have a pool.
Does 1808 N 32ND Street have accessible units?
No, 1808 N 32ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 N 32ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1808 N 32ND Street has units with dishwashers.

