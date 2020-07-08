1808 N 32ND Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

CONTACT LISTING AGENT VIA TEXT FOR SHOWINGS. UNIT WILL BE AVAILABLE TO VIEW AND MOVE IN ON MAY 13th. 1st floor condo with 1 bedroom/1 bathroom and washer/dryer in unit. Beautiful tile throughout. WATER INCLUDED. Master bedroom french doors open to back patio. Gated community. Assigned 1 car covered parking. Great location close to shopping, down town Phoenix, Sky Harbor Airport, 202, 51, & I-10, Freeways. $900 of $1100 cleaning deposit is refundable. CONTACT LISTING AGENT VIA TEXT FOR SHOWINGS. UNIT WILL BE AVAILABLE TO VIEW AND MOVE IN ON MAY 13th.