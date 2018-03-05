1801 North 50th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly carport recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

This beautiful 2 bedroom apartment will go quickly! AVAILABLE FOR A SELF GUIDED TOUR! This garden style apartment is available for immediate move in. This apartment is on the first floor with no one above you. This beautiful apartment features:



-Recently remodeled interior

-Fresh two tone paint throughout

-Stainless steel appliances

-Tile and vinyl wood throughout, no carpet!

-Pet Friendly(small dogs and cats only)

-Fantastic central location

-Washer/dryer in unit

-Ceiling Fans

-Assigned Covered carport parking

-Freshly painted, two tone paint



3D Home tour: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/70db0c54-a2d4-455a-9843-fe635d71168d



Contact Malarie at 480.295.9896 to schedule a showing or for more information. Base rent doesn't include rental tax/admin of 5% and water/sewer/trash fee of $50.00 a month. Professionally managed by Atlas Az www.realatlas.com



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.