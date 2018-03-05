1801 North 50th Street

Amenities
This beautiful 2 bedroom apartment will go quickly! AVAILABLE FOR A SELF GUIDED TOUR! This garden style apartment is available for immediate move in. This apartment is on the first floor with no one above you. This beautiful apartment features:
-Recently remodeled interior
-Fresh two tone paint throughout
-Stainless steel appliances
-Tile and vinyl wood throughout, no carpet!
-Pet Friendly(small dogs and cats only)
-Fantastic central location
-Washer/dryer in unit
-Ceiling Fans
-Assigned Covered carport parking
3D Home tour: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/70db0c54-a2d4-455a-9843-fe635d71168d
Contact Malarie at 480.295.9896 to schedule a showing or for more information. Base rent doesn't include rental tax/admin of 5% and water/sewer/trash fee of $50.00 a month. Professionally managed by Atlas Az www.realatlas.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.