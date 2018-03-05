All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1801 North 50th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1801 North 50th Street
Last updated April 15 2020 at 6:33 PM

1801 North 50th Street

1801 N 50th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1801 N 50th St, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
This beautiful 2 bedroom apartment will go quickly! AVAILABLE FOR A SELF GUIDED TOUR! This garden style apartment is available for immediate move in. This apartment is on the first floor with no one above you. This beautiful apartment features:

-Recently remodeled interior
-Fresh two tone paint throughout
-Stainless steel appliances
-Tile and vinyl wood throughout, no carpet!
-Pet Friendly(small dogs and cats only)
-Fantastic central location
-Washer/dryer in unit
-Ceiling Fans
-Assigned Covered carport parking
-Freshly painted, two tone paint

3D Home tour: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/70db0c54-a2d4-455a-9843-fe635d71168d

Contact Malarie at 480.295.9896 to schedule a showing or for more information. Base rent doesn't include rental tax/admin of 5% and water/sewer/trash fee of $50.00 a month. Professionally managed by Atlas Az www.realatlas.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 North 50th Street have any available units?
1801 North 50th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 North 50th Street have?
Some of 1801 North 50th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 North 50th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1801 North 50th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 North 50th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1801 North 50th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1801 North 50th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1801 North 50th Street offers parking.
Does 1801 North 50th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1801 North 50th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 North 50th Street have a pool?
No, 1801 North 50th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1801 North 50th Street have accessible units?
No, 1801 North 50th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 North 50th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1801 North 50th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lore South Mountain
13021 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Desert Club
6901 E Chauncey Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Ventana Palms
7021 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Escape
4700 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Urban
3601 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
East 3434
3434 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College